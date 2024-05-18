New Century Financial Group LLC Invests $852,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $7,860,589. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $7.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $765.05. 887,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,393. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.13 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $747.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $725.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.84 billion, a PE ratio of 81.82, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $808.73.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

