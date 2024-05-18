New Century Financial Group LLC Invests $984,000 in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In related news, EVP Anthony J. Nellis sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autoliv news, EVP Anthony J. Nellis sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $83,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $35,868.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,868.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,606 shares of company stock valued at $835,205. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.22.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of ALV stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.18. 336,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,485. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.66 and a 1 year high of $127.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.33 and its 200 day moving average is $110.90.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

