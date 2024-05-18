New Century Financial Group LLC Makes New $526,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,081 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in FedEx by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX stock traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $257.25. 1,419,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,371. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.12 and a 200 day moving average of $256.45. The stock has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $213.80 and a 12 month high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.7 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Barclays boosted their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.33.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

