Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Invests $8.53 Million in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $8,534,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 17,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 560,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,208,000 after buying an additional 21,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.30. 1,784,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,071. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $229.40 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The company has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.13.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.40.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total value of $781,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total value of $781,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $2,028,786 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

