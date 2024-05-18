Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.55

Shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.55 and traded as low as $11.26. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 24,587 shares traded.

Nortech Systems Stock Up 5.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Nortech Systems alerts:

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $34.22 million during the quarter.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.