Northeast Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 80,580 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 80,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,456.3% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTL stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,105,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,676. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $30.21.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

