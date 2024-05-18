Northeast Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $82,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.79. The company had a trading volume of 833,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,749. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $38.84.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.