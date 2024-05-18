Northeast Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PZA. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 203,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

PZA traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.73. 531,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,597. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average of $23.65.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

