Northeast Financial Group Inc. Has $647,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 27,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 125,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 71,483 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 68,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 29,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 32,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 9,098 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $119.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,104,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,142,504. The company has a market cap of $471.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.09 and its 200 day moving average is $107.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.