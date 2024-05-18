Northeast Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ESSA Bancorp were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESSA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 1,141.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 45.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ESSA Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

NASDAQ:ESSA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.81. 5,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,886. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $180.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.35. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.29 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 16.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

