NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 11,884 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 189.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,086 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,231,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,472,000 after buying an additional 895,629 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,364,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,010,000 after buying an additional 1,360,944 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,518,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,600,000 after buying an additional 673,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,963,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,792,000 after acquiring an additional 843,348 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,767,720 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $119.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.50.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

