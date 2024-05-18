NorthRock Partners LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 247.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IJR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,709,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,789. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.21. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The company has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

