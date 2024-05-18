NorthRock Partners LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.97. 2,267,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,886,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.