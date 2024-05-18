NorthRock Partners LLC Increases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,248 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in FedEx by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total transaction of $1,769,882.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,192.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FedEx

FedEx Trading Down 0.6 %

FDX traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $257.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,371. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $213.80 and a twelve month high of $291.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.