NorthRock Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 4,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 72,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,828,000 after acquiring an additional 13,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bey Douglas LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,581,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,291,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,850. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.53 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total transaction of $173,104.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,159,958.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total value of $173,104.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,159,958.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,966 shares of company stock worth $749,524 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

