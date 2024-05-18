Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 112,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 48,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.
Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance
NVO stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $131.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,590,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,203. The company has a market cap of $591.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.06 and its 200 day moving average is $115.20. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $138.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Novo Nordisk A/S
Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.
