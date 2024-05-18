Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.15 and last traded at $15.16. 205,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 919,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 7.7 %

The company has a market cap of $815.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.93% and a negative return on equity of 67.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nurix Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,893 shares of company stock worth $85,756. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 184,617 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 351.0% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 192.7% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 163,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 107,719 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 183,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 53,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,194,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,972,000 after buying an additional 601,952 shares during the period.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

