Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.51

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and traded as high as $7.63. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 52,079 shares.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRS. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

