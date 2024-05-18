Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.51

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and traded as high as $7.63. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 52,079 shares.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
