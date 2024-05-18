Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,260.39

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,260.39 ($15.83) and traded as high as GBX 1,380 ($17.33). Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at GBX 1,345 ($16.89), with a volume of 34,266 shares traded.

Ocean Wilsons Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of £477.36 million, a P/E ratio of 894.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,377.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,263.62.

Ocean Wilsons Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Ocean Wilsons’s previous dividend of $0.70. This represents a yield of 4.93%. Ocean Wilsons’s dividend payout ratio is 4,437.09%.

Ocean Wilsons Company Profile

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. It operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, ship agency, port terminals, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services. The Investments segment holds a portfolio of international investments.

