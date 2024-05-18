Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Ocugen’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Ocugen alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ocugen

Ocugen Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. Ocugen has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ocugen will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocugen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. Truefg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter worth $34,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Ocugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 10.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocugen

(Get Free Report)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients' health. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.