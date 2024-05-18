Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 813,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,057 shares during the quarter. Okta comprises approximately 2.4% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $73,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 6,192.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,172,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,809 shares during the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $54,125,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 79.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 938,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,464,000 after buying an additional 416,028 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Okta by 1,042.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 210,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,197,000 after buying an additional 192,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 2,721.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 176,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after buying an additional 169,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKTA. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Okta from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Okta from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Okta from $84.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.84.

Okta Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,727,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.34.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. Research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Okta news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $646,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.