Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Onsemi by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 7,749.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 82,301 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Onsemi by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Onsemi by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 140,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 480,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Onsemi from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.28.

In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Onsemi stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.17. 3,844,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,516,913. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.78. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

