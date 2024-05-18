OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Lake Street Capital

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a report on Wednesday.

OPTN opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of -0.10. OptiNose has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OptiNose will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael F. Marino III sold 15,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $28,310.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,263.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 19,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $36,092.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,802.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael F. Marino III sold 15,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $28,310.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,263.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,602 shares of company stock worth $68,812 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in OptiNose in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 71.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 163,189 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

