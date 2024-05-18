Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $203.60

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 203.60 ($2.56) and traded as high as GBX 333.50 ($4.19). Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 331 ($4.16), with a volume of 185,479 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.26) price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 234.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 205.25. The company has a market cap of £323.50 million, a P/E ratio of -505.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.

