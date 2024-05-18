Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.45% of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTMC. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period.

BATS PTMC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.76. The company had a trading volume of 18,386 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average of $33.25. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $32.86.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

