Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Piper Sandler

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Par Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PARR

Par Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $40.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.98.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). Par Pacific had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Par Pacific will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Par Pacific

In related news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $224,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $224,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $175,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,650.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Par Pacific

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Par Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Par Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.