Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,208,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,096,000 after purchasing an additional 324,063 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 65,634.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 219,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,149,000 after purchasing an additional 219,220 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,255,000 after buying an additional 173,323 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.20.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $5.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $545.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,616. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.14 and a 12 month high of $570.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $548.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.82. The company has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

