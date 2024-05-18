Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 31.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 96.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 90,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,063,000 after buying an additional 44,175 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH stock traded up $5.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $545.11. 823,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,616. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $548.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.14 and a 52 week high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.20.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

