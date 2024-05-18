PAX Gold Self Reported Market Cap Tops $646.22 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. PAX Gold has a market cap of $646.22 million and $4.83 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for about $2,382.99 or 0.03555128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
PAX Gold Token Profile
PAX Gold launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 184,239 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold.
Buying and Selling PAX Gold
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.
