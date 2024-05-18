PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in PayPal were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in PayPal by 420.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,367,000 after buying an additional 1,575,930 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 271.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,533,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,637,000 after buying an additional 1,120,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PayPal by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after acquiring an additional 873,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,395,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $140,030,000 after acquiring an additional 864,684 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,204,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,041,034. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.