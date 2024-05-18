PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Down 1.5%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $63.57 and last traded at $63.60. 2,755,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 15,860,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

PayPal Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,561,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in PayPal by 420.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,371,000 after buying an additional 2,616,774 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,930 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in PayPal by 271.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,533,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,882,000 after purchasing an additional 958,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

