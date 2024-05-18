Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,760,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,447,000 after acquiring an additional 309,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,768,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $813,291,000 after acquiring an additional 138,646 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,881,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,463,000 after acquiring an additional 283,010 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 962.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,702,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $492,974,000 after acquiring an additional 315,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PSX traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.08. 1,886,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,234. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.33. The firm has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PSX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $187.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.21.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

