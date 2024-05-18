Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTN) Shares Sold by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Plutonian Acquisition were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Plutonian Acquisition by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 293,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 50,220 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plutonian Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,643,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Plutonian Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,643,000. Meteora Capital LLC grew its position in Plutonian Acquisition by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 209,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 150,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Plutonian Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Plutonian Acquisition Stock Down 4.2 %

Plutonian Acquisition stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.00. 27,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,926. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39. Plutonian Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $13.47.

Plutonian Acquisition Company Profile

Plutonian Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire businesses on companies engaged in metaverse technologies, tourism, and e-commerce related industries in the Asia-Pacific region.

