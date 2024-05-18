PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.11. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 486,700 shares.

PolyMet Mining Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $408.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of PolyMet Mining

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 26.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 20,527 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining during the third quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the third quarter worth about $405,000. 3.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

