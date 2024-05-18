Pono Capital (NASDAQ:PONO) Trading Up 131.7%

Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 131.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $6.28. Approximately 48,534,633 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53,408% from the average daily volume of 90,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Pono Capital Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44.

Pono Capital Company Profile

Pono Capital Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports.

