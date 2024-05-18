PotCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 34.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 53.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $3.82 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $83.92 or 0.00125487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00008827 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00011671 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001470 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 84.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

