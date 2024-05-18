Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Linde by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 16.1% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Linde by 1.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 88.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.83.

Linde stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $432.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,860. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $350.60 and a 12 month high of $477.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $450.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.19. The company has a market capitalization of $207.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

In other Linde news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Linde news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,687,605. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

