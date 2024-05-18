Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in PepsiCo by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PEP traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $182.19. 4,449,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,024,147. The company has a market capitalization of $250.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $192.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.68.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.58.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

