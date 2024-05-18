Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $176,219,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 824,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,662,000 after buying an additional 562,259 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 27,671.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 479,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,605,000 after acquiring an additional 477,602 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,764,000 after purchasing an additional 403,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 53.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 941,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,753,000 after acquiring an additional 329,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.06. 1,994,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,111. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC cut their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

