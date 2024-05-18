Princeton Capital Management LLC Purchases 165 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Chevron by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.10.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.73. 5,497,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,282,783. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.06. The stock has a market cap of $300.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,796 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,361. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

