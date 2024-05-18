ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) Trading 0% Higher

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW – Get Free Report) shares rose 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.19 and last traded at $41.97. Approximately 920 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.96.

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 million, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.10.

About ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF

The ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (ANEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks that benefit from transformational changes in peoples work, health care, consumption, and connection.

