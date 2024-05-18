ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV) Shares Purchased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV – Free Report) by 95.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned 0.57% of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000.

ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EPV traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 72,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,787. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75. ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $12.05.

About ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe

The ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (EPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE All Cap Developed Europe index. The fund provides a daily leveraged inverse (-2x) exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of European developed markets equities. EPV was launched on Jun 18, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

