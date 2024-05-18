Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRMB. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.67.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. Trimble has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $65.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.37.

In other news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at $137,927.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $220,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,771,371.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $297,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,093 shares of company stock worth $862,772. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

