Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) were down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 56.82 and last traded at 56.97. Approximately 1,361,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 6,169,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at 59.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RDDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Reddit from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Reddit from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 56.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of 48.47.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -2.34 by -5.85. The company had revenue of 243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 213.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reddit news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 97,965.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,114,139.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Reddit news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 97,965.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,413 shares in the company, valued at 3,114,139.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 71,765 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 2,318,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 681,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately 22,017,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,084,798 shares of company stock valued at $35,038,975 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDDT. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,990,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Reddit during the first quarter worth about $103,051,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Reddit during the first quarter worth about $14,796,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Reddit during the first quarter worth about $79,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

