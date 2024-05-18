Request Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 18th. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $130.58 million and $3.16 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.12796435 USD and is up 1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $4,056,778.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

