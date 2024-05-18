Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.65

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 1379392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Reunion Gold from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$824.10 million, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a current ratio of 13.72.

Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reunion Gold Co. will post -0.0197561 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in South America. The companys flagship project is the Oko West project located in Guyana. It also holds interest in other projects located in French Guiana and Suriname. The company was formerly known as New Sleeper Gold Corporation and changed its name to Reunion Gold Corporation in June 2006.

