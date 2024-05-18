RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Stock Position Lessened by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Free Report) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,885 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.20% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMGC remained flat at $9.75 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $11.45.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. RMG Acquisition Corp. III was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.