Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Sells 131 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 5.4% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $14,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,650 shares of company stock valued at $31,761,199. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $164.47. 65,944,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,430,504. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $265.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

