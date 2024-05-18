Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 79,488 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 599,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,488 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of Dell Technologies worth $45,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 1,456.4% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at $51,626,226.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $5,716,771.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 535,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,997,595.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at $51,626,226.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,382,204 shares of company stock worth $718,452,037 in the last three months. 48.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:DELL traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,893,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,161,645. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.89. The company has a market capitalization of $106.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $150.84.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.73%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

