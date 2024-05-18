Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360,783 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $29,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.0% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 73,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,010,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.3% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 8,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 156,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $100.22. 4,690,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,787,068. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.56 and its 200 day moving average is $87.62. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MS shares. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cfra upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.30.

Get Our Latest Report on Morgan Stanley

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 414,870 shares in the company, valued at $37,425,422.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,154 shares of company stock worth $10,722,696. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.